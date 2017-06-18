Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Senior Grade Of Indian Information Service, 72 Posts Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released job notification for 72 vacancies in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released job notification for 72 vacancies in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Recruitment is open for Senior Grade of Indian Information Service Group 'B' Gazetted. 'The recruitment to the above vacancies of the post of Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is Language based,' reads the notification released by the Commission which has further notified about the language wise break up. Candidates can find the details of the vacancies at upsc.gov.in.



One of the major requisites for applying to the post is that candidates must have studied the concerned language up to 10th class.



Only those candidates who have a degree or Diploma/Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication or Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication are eligible to apply.



The last date for submission of online application is 29 June 2017 and candidates shall have time to send the printout of online application till a day after.



