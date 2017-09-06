UPSC Recruitment 2017: Result For Combined Medical Services Written Exam Released At Upsc.gov.in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the written exam for Combined Medical Services Examination 2017. The exam was held on August 13, 2017.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the written exam for Combined Medical Services Examination 2017. The exam was held on August 13, 2017. The candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam will have to appear for Interview/Personality Test. Qualified candidates will have to fill a Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be made available on the UPSC website from September 14, 2017 onwards. Candidates would be able to fill the DAF till 6:00 pm on September 26, 2017.



Along with DAF candidates will also have to upload scanned copies of relevant documents/certificates. The interview for the qualified candidates is tentatively scheduled in October 2017. The exact date of the interview will be intimidated through an e call summon letter which will be available on the commission's official website in due course of time.



The mark sheets of the candidates who have not qualified the exam will be made available after the final result declaration for the Combined Medical Services 2017. Candidates would be able to view their marks by using their respective roll numbers and date of birth. The commission will issue hard copy of the mark sheet only after receiving specific request in this regard.



The roll numbers of the qualified candidates can be checked on the official website of UPSC or can be seen below:







