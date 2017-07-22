UPSC Marketing Officer Post Recruitment 2017: Job Opportunities For Agriculture, Botany, Commerce Postgraduates A total of 28 vacancies have been notified for recruitment at Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The official notification has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 28 vacancies have been notified for recruitment at Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The official notification has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. Vacancies are available at Directorate of Marketing & Inspection, Department of Agriculture , Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Recruitment will be done for Marketing Officer post (Group I) (Survey, Training & Quality Control). Applications have been invited from candidates having 'Master's Degree in Agriculture or Botany or Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Marketing or Economics or Commerce with Economics.'Applicants must also have '2 years experience in the field of Agricultural Marketing including Cooperative Marketing. OR Diploma in Marketing Management awarded by the Indian Institute of Food Technology or any other recognized university/institute or equivalent.'In addition to this, the Commission has also released job notification for recruitment at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.Recently, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) had declared the result of All India Entrance Examination (AIEE) Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and JRF/SRF exams 2017. Candidates with Masters degree in the relevant discipline were eligible to appear for the exam as well.The last date for submission of online application for the recruitment is 10 August 2017. Candidates can also submit the printout of the application by 11 August 2017. Candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in.