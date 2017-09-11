UPSC ESE Result 2017: Final Selection List For Engineering Services Exam 2017 Released At Upsc.gov.in Union Public Service Commission has declared the final result for the Engineering Services Examinations 2017. The Main or Stage II exam was held in May 2017 and the personality test for the selected candidates after stage II was held in July 2017.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2017 Result announced New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission has declared the final result for the Engineering Services Examinations 2017. The Main or Stage II exam was held in May 2017 and the personality test for the selected candidates after stage II was held in July 2017. Based on the performance in the Main exam and interview, UPSC has released the list of candidates selected for appointment to various Services/Posts in the Ministries/Departments concerned. In total, 500 candidates have been selected for appointment.



The total vacancies reported by the Government for Group 'A'/'B' Services/Posts were 548. The appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available.



The final selection list can be seen from the official UPSC website or can be seen below:



Union Public Service Commission has a 'Facilitation Counter' near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter.



The mark sheet for candiadtes will be made available within fifteen days on UPSC website.



