UPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply Online For 63 Posts At Upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online recruitment applications (ORA) for selecting candidates to 63 vacant posts. Interested candidates can submit their application online at upsc.gov.in. Candidates must go through the official notification properly before applying. Last date for submission of ORA is 16 March 2017. Candidates should note that they will be eligible to get the benefit of community reservation only in case the particular caste to which they belong is included in the list of reserved communities issued by the Central Government. Selected candidates will be appointed on probation as per rule. More details in this regard are given below.
UPSC Recruitment 2017: Important Points
Vacancy Details
Company Prosecutors, Ministry of Corporate Affairs: 3 (SC-01, ST-01, OBC-01)
Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture: 6
Assistant Director (Systems), Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance: 39
Director General, Geological Survey of India, Kolkata, Ministry of Mines: 1
Deputy Director (ER), Union Public Service Commission: 1
Medical Officer (Homeopathy), Directorate of Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy, Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi: 12
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduates & post graduates with relevant years of experience are eligible to apply. Details of the educational qualification and the experience required varies for each of the above mentioned post (details can be found in the official notification).
Age Limit: In addition to the educational qualification, candidates must also fulfill the age limit criteria set by the Commission. Age limit varies for each post; candidates can find the details in the notification.
How to Apply
Candidates are required to apply online at upsconline.nic.in. After submitting the Online Recruitment Application (ORA), the candidates are required to take out a print out of the finally submitted Online Recruitment Application.
Important Note: Candidates are not required to submit to the Commission either by post or by hand the printouts of their online applications or any other document. They will carry the same and the documents if called for interview.
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 16 March 2017 (23.59 hours)
Last Date for Printing of Completely Submitted Online Application: 17 March 2017 (23.59 hours)
