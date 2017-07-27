UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 Results Declared; Check Here UPSC has declared the Prelims 2017 results on the official website, upsc.gov,in.

UPSC has declared the Civil Services Prelims 2017 results. The UPSC Civil Services prelims results have been declared on the basis of the Preliminary Examination examination held on June 18. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also declared the results of the candidates who have qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017. In accordance with the rules of the Examination, a results notification from UPSC said, all the candidates who are successful in the UPSC preliminary exam have to apply again in the detailed application form for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017, which would be available on the website of the commission, www.upsc.gov.in.



The next step in the Civil Services recruitment process is main examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on October this year.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 Results: Check Here



The candidates may check the UPSC CS Prelims results here:





The candidates may follow these steps to check the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 Results from the official website:



Step One: Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in



Step Two: Click on either results; Civil Services (Prelim.) Examination 2017 or Indian Forest Service (Prelim.) Examination 2017 through CS(P) Examination 2017



Step Three: Check your roll number on the pdf file open next



"All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF (CSM) online and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017 to be held from Saturday, the 28th October, 2017," said the results notification from UPSC.



According to the UPSC, candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2017 will be uploaded on the Commission website i.e., www.upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of CS(M) Examination, 2017 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of Civil Services Examination, 2017.



Click here for more





