UPSC Released e-Admit Cards For NDA, NA (II) Exam 2017

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC NDA & NA (II) Exam 2017: e-Admit Cards Released At upsc.gov.in New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released e-admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (II) 2017. The Commission will conduct the examination on 10 September 2017. Candidates can download the admit card at the online portal upsconline.nic.in. As expected, the Commission has released the admit cards close to mid-August. For the coming year, NDA & NA aspirants should note that the Commission will start the examination almost in the same time as it was held this year. The application process will begin on 10 January 2018 and will be open till 5 February 2018.



UPSC has also released the written test result for Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination-2017 held in May 2017. Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the interview will be available for the selected candidates from 22 August 2017.



Candidates should note that admit cards should be downloaded much before the exam, and must be checked thoroughly for all the entries made by the Commission. 'Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately,' reads the official guideline given by UPSC.



Candidates must enter the exam hall 20 minutes before the exam. 'Mobile Phones, Calculators or any of the IT Gadgets are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any Infringements of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations.'



