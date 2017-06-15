UPSC Declares NDA, NA Exam (II) Final Result

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2016.

Jobs | Written by | Updated: June 15, 2017 09:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UPSC Declares NDA, NA Exam (II) Final Result

UPSC Result 2017 For NDA & NA Exam (II) 2016

New Delhi:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2016. A total of 548 candidates have qualified the written test held on  18 September 2016 followed by interviews held by the Services   Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence. The examination was being held for selecting eligible candidates for admission to the  Army, Navy and  Air Force wings  of National  Defence Academy for the 138th Course and Naval Academy  for the  100th    Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The course will commence from July 2017.

Qualified candidates shall have to submit their certificates supporting their eligibility to 'Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing 1, R. K. Puram, New Delhi 110066 wherever this has not already been done.'

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READVikrant Massey: Movie Star In The Making
Union Public Service CommissionUPSCUPSC NDA & NA Examupsc.gov.inUPSC result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabtaReliance Jio Subscriber

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................