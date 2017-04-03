UPSC NDA, NA Exam (I) 2017: Admit Cards For Delhi Centre Out, Download Now

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC NDA, NA Exam (I) 2017: Admit Cards For Delhi Centre Out, Download Now New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the Admit Cards of Delhi Centre candidates of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2017. UPSC will conduct the NDA/NA examination (I) 2017 at different venues located at 41 Centres across the country on Sunday April 23, 2017.



have been uploaded on the Commission's web-site http://www. upsc. gov. in already. The e-Admit cards for Delhi centre has been uploaded today.



"Letters of rejection to the candidates stating reason (s) for rejection have already been sent through e-mail provided by the candidates", said a notification from the commission earlier.



UPSC NDA, NA Exam (I) 2017: Admit Cards For Delhi Centre Out; How to download



Follow these steps to download your admit cards: Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission Click on "e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) Examination, 2017 for Delhi Centres" in the 'What's New' option from the homepage Clik on the "click here" option given in the next page Enter either you 'Registration Id' or 'Roll Number' in the next page Download your admit card

UPSC has also said that, if any applicant is not able to down load his e-Admit card, he may contact UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 011-23381125, 011- 23385271 and 011-23098543 between 10:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M on all working days.



