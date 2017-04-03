UPSC NDA, NA Exam (I) 2017: Admit Cards For Delhi Centre Out, Download Now

The Admit cards of UPSC NDA/NA exam for the candidates for non-Delhi have been uploaded on the Commission's web-site http://www. upsc. gov. in already. The e-Admit cards for Delhi centre has been uploaded today.
"Letters of rejection to the candidates stating reason (s) for rejection have already been sent through e-mail provided by the candidates", said a notification from the commission earlier.
UPSC NDA, NA Exam (I) 2017: Admit Cards For Delhi Centre Out; How to download
Follow these steps to download your admit cards:
- Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission
- Click on "e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) Examination, 2017 for Delhi Centres" in the 'What's New' option from the homepage
- Clik on the "click here" option given in the next page
- Enter either you 'Registration Id' or 'Roll Number' in the next page
- Download your admit card
UPSC has also said that, if any applicant is not able to down load his e-Admit card, he may contact UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 011-23381125, 011- 23385271 and 011-23098543 between 10:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M on all working days.
