UPSC Mains 2016 Results Out: What's Next

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC Civil Services Exam Mains Result 2016 today in the official website of the commission. UPSC had conducted Civil Services Main Examination 2016 for IAS, IPS and IFS and other central services in the month of December last year. UPSC Civil Service examination is organized for the recruitment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').
UPSC Civil Services Recruitment process consists of three steps; UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam, UPSC Civil Services Main Exam and UPSC Civil Services Interview.
Today Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2016. If you have not checked the results, you can check the results going to the official website of the UPSC.
The next step in the process is Personality Test or Personal Interview.
Know UPSC Civil Services Personality Test
This interview has been considered as one of the toughest test in India where brightest of the Indian minds emerges victorious to serve the country in the capacity of Administrative officers, Police officers, Diplomats. Various legends and myths have been discussed about the questions asked in the Civil Services Personality Tests for ages and even a big industry flourished around this to train the candidates who qualified for the interview of their life.
Civil Services Personality Test 2017
Note these details for the Civil Services Personality Test 2017:
Dates
Personality Tests/Interviews of the selected candidates is likely to commence from 20th March, 2017.
Place
Personality Tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.
Documents
The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as Questionnaire, Attestation Form and TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test.
Summon Letters
No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Test/Interview by the Commission. The candidates will have to download the summon letters from the commission website.
