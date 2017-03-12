UPSC Is Examining Report On Change In Civil Services Examination, Says Government

EMAIL PRINT UPSC Is Examining Report On Change In Civil Services Examination, Says Government New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going through the report of Baswan Committee that has recommended changes in the civil services examination. UPSC conducts civil services examination every year to select bureaucrats for various services which include Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Services. The exam now features three stages, Preliminary, Main and Personal Interview. UPSC had in August last year formed an expert committee to look into the examination process under former IAS officer BS Baswan.



"The report of the Baswan Committee is currently under the consideration of the UPSC and the recommendations of the UPSC on the report are yet to be received," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said today in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.



According to government, the Baswan committee examined the plan of examination, number of papers, their structure and duration, marking scheme, weightage of marks and system of evaluation among others.



Interestingly, the government gave the same answer last year when it was asked about UPSC exams in the Rajya Sabha.



"The Baswan Committee has submitted its report to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on August 09, 2016. The recommendations made by the Committee including on pattern of Civil Service Examination and age limit are presently under consideration of the UPSC. The recommendations of the UPSC on Baswan Committee report is yet to be received", the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question by Shrimati Kanimozhi in the Rajya Sabha on 17 November 2016.



Read: More updates from UPSC



BS Baswan under the chairmanship the expert committee was constituted had earlier served as the secretary of Human Resource Development ministry.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for





The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going through the report of Baswan Committee that has recommended changes in the civil services examination. UPSC conducts civil services examination every year to select bureaucrats for various services which include Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Services. The exam now features three stages, Preliminary, Main and Personal Interview. UPSC had in August last year formed an expert committee to look into the examination process under former IAS officer BS Baswan."The report of the Baswan Committee is currently under the consideration of the UPSC and the recommendations of the UPSC on the report are yet to be received," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said today in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.According to government, the Baswan committee examined the plan of examination, number of papers, their structure and duration, marking scheme, weightage of marks and system of evaluation among others.Interestingly, the government gave the same answer last year when it was asked about UPSC exams in the Rajya Sabha."The Baswan Committee has submitted its report to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on August 09, 2016. The recommendations made by the Committee including on pattern of Civil Service Examination and age limit are presently under consideration of the UPSC. The recommendations of the UPSC on Baswan Committee report is yet to be received", the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question by Shrimati Kanimozhi in the Rajya Sabha on 17 November 2016.BS Baswan under the chairmanship the expert committee was constituted had earlier served as the secretary of Human Resource Development ministry.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for Jobs News