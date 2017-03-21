UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) Exam 2016: Final Result Declared

New Delhi: Final result has been announced for the UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2016. The final selection list, in order of merit, has been released (candidates can find the list below). Candidates have been selected on the basis of the main examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) followed by personality test. UPSC had conducted the IFS main exam in November 2016. The personality test for IFS 2016 was held in February-March 2017. A total of 110 candidates have been recommended for appointment.
While 48 selected candidates belong to general category, 37 are from OBC category. Out of the rest, 17 and 8 candidates have been selected from SC and ST category, respectively.
Apart from this, candidature of 11 candidates has been kept provisional.
Candidates should note that the Commission has a Facilitation Counter near Examination Hall Building within the campus. Candidates can retrieve any information or clarification regarding the examination on working days between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs. Information can be sought either in person or over Telephone Nos. 23385271/23381125/23098543.
UPSC IFS 2016 result will also be available on the website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The marks of candidates are expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.
Recently, the Commission has completed the online registration process for Civil Services Exam 2017. Candidates who have applied for it must enhance their preparation level and alongside wait for the next updates regarding UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017, to be updated by the Commission shortly.
Candidates can find the UPSC IFS 2016 result list below:
