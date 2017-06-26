UPSC Declared ESE Main Exam 2017 Result, Check At Upsc.gov.in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Engineering Services Main Exam (ESE) 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC ESE Main Exam 2017 Result Declared New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Engineering Services Main Exam (ESE) 2017. Popularly known as Indian Engineering Services (IES) the exam was held in May and qualified candidates are eligible to appear for interview/ personality test. Selected candidates will be required to submit Detailed Application Form (DAF) from 29 June till 12 July 2017. Though exact date is yet to be declared by the Commission, the interview is likely to be held in July-August 2017.



'The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on Commission's Website.'



The Commission will release the mark sheets of candidates who haven't qualified after conducting the personality test.



Selected candidates should keep important documents supporting age, educational qualification, community, physical disability etc in hand and check before hand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions before appearing in the Personality Test boards available on the website of the Commission.



The exam was held for selecting candidates against 440 vacant posts in various departments. For the first time the Commission had implemented





Click here for more



