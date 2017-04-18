UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2017: Admit Card Released

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will have to appear for the Engineering Services Main exam which will be held on May 14, 2017.
UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2017 Admit Card: How To Download
The candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card of UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2017:
- Go to the official website of UPSC, www.upsc.gov.in
- Click on "e - Admit Card: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2017" given in the "What's New" section in the home page
- Click on "Click here" from the next page
- Click on "Click here" from the next page
- Click Agree to the instructions given in the next page
- Select registration number or roll number
- Enter registration number or roll number with date of birth, then submit
- Download admit card
UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2017 Admit Card
Candidates have to bring this Admit Card (Print Out) in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. The candidate can preserve the admit card till the declaration of written result.
The candidate will be responsible for safe custody of the Admit Card and in the event of any other person using the Admit Card, the onus lies on the candidate to prove that he/she/other have not used the service of any impersonator.
The candidate will have to enter the Examination Hall 20 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination. No one will be admitted to the examination if you report 10 minutes after the scheduled commencement of the examination .
Only battery operated pocket calculators of "non programmable" type are permitted for use during both the sessions.
Click here for more Jobs News