UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2017: Admit Card Released

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: April 18, 2017 18:17 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2017: Admit Card Released

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2017: Admit Card Released

New Delhi:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services Main Exam 2017. The Admit cards have been made available in the official website of UPSC. The admit card download for UPSC Engineering Services Main exam will start from today and it will be open till May 14. UPSC had released the result for Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2017 on February 25.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will have to appear for the Engineering Services Main exam which will be held on May 14, 2017.

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2017 Admit Card: How To Download

The candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card of UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2017:
 
  • Go to the official website of UPSC, www.upsc.gov.in
  • Click on "e - Admit Card: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2017" given in the "What's New" section in the home page
  • Click on "Click here" from the next page
  • Click on "Click here" from the next page
  • Click Agree to the instructions given in the next page
  • Select registration number or roll number
  • Enter registration number or roll number with date of birth, then submit
  • Download admit card

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2017 Admit Card

Candidates have to bring this Admit Card (Print Out) in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. The candidate can preserve the admit card till the declaration of written result.

The candidate will be responsible for safe custody of the Admit Card and in the event of any other person using the Admit Card, the onus lies on the candidate to prove that he/she/other have not used the service of any impersonator.

The candidate will have to enter the Examination Hall 20 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination. No one will be admitted to the examination if you report 10 minutes after the scheduled commencement of the examination .
Only battery operated pocket calculators of "non programmable" type are permitted for use during both the sessions.

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READCCTV Shows Pune Accident, People Flung In Air, 3-Year-Old Dead
UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2017UPSC Admit CardEngineering Services Admit Card

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The Furious

................................ Advertisement ................................