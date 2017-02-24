UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2017 Result For Prelims Out; Check Now

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2017 held by the commission on January 8, 2017. The result consists of roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Main examination. The result has been prepared separately for the different streams of engineering. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will have to appear for the Engineering Services Main exam which will be held on May 14, 2017. The commission will release the individual marks and cut off marks for preliminary exam for Engineering Services exam on the official website after the whole recruitment process is over.



How to check result



Step one: Go to UPSC official website: upsc.gov.in



Step two: In the What's New section, click on the Written Result Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2017 link.



Step three: In the new window click on the pdf link.



Step four: Check for your roll number in the pdf. If your roll number is in the list, then you have qualified for the Engineering Services Main Exam 2017.



Make sure that you check result for the engineering discipline in which you applied.



UPSC Engineering Services Main Examination 2017



Candidates who qualify the preliminary will next appear for the Main examination on May 14, 2017. The admit card for the Main examination will be released by the commission on the website three weeks before the exam so candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updated information. The main exam will comprise of two papers of 300 marks each. The main exam will be subjective in nature and subject-specific.



You can also check the UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2017 Result below:







