UPSC CSE 2017: No Change In UPSC Civil Services Exam General Studies Weightage, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

EMAIL PRINT No Change In UPSC Civil Services Exam General Studies Weightage New Delhi: As opposed to reports, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh today clarified in Lok Sabha that the government is not considering any proposal to assign more weightage to general studies in UPSC Civil Services Examination due to be conducted on June 18 this year. He also informed that the report submitted by B S Baswan committee is under consideration by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the government is yet to receive the commission's recommendations on the report.



The Baswan Committee was constituted on August 12, 2015 to look into the various issues which were raised from time to time about the Civil Services Examination (CSE). The objections raised were related to a vast range of topics such as eligibility, syllabus, scheme and pattern of the exam.



According to Press trust of India, in response to a question in Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh said that currently the government is not considering any change in the weightage given to general studies in the UPSC CSE for both preliminary and mains.



Highlighting the previous changes in the UPSC CSE exam pattern, Jitendra Singh said that change in the syllabus of UPSC Civil Services took place in 2011 followed by changes in 2013 when four papers of General Studies carrying 250 marks each were included. Since 2013, General Studies paper in Mains exam carries 1000 marks out of the total 1750 marks in the written examination. Also in 2015, the General Studies Paper II was made qualifying in nature with minimum marks fixed at 33% of total marks assigned.



Therefore, the pattern for UPSC CSE 2017 prelims exam for Indian Administrative Services (IAS) remains the same as of now. The preliminary exam will have two objective type papers like last year- Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) and General Studies.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



Click here for more news on

Click here for more





As opposed to reports, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh today clarified in Lok Sabha that the government is not considering any proposal to assign more weightage to general studies in UPSC Civil Services Examination due to be conducted on June 18 this year. He also informed that the report submitted by B S Baswan committee is under consideration by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the government is yet to receive the commission's recommendations on the report.The Baswan Committee was constituted on August 12, 2015 to look into the various issues which were raised from time to time about the Civil Services Examination (CSE). The objections raised were related to a vast range of topics such as eligibility, syllabus, scheme and pattern of the exam.According to Press trust of India, in response to a question in Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh said that currently the government is not considering any change in the weightage given to general studies in the UPSC CSE for both preliminary and mains.Highlighting the previous changes in the UPSC CSE exam pattern, Jitendra Singh said that change in the syllabus of UPSC Civil Services took place in 2011 followed by changes in 2013 when four papers of General Studies carrying 250 marks each were included. Since 2013, General Studies paper in Mains exam carries 1000 marks out of the total 1750 marks in the written examination. Also in 2015, the General Studies Paper II was made qualifying in nature with minimum marks fixed at 33% of total marks assigned.Therefore, the pattern for UPSC CSE 2017 prelims exam for Indian Administrative Services (IAS) remains the same as of now. The preliminary exam will have two objective type papers like last year- Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) and General Studies.(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)Click here for more news on UPSC Recruitment 2017 Click here for more Jobs News