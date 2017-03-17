UPSC CSE 2017: Last Day To Apply Online At Upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: Today is the last day to apply for UPSC CSE (P) 2017. Civil Services aspirants, who have not applied yet are suggested to apply at the earliest. The online registration portal will close today at 1800 hours. Considered to be one of the toughest examinations, Civil Services Exam is held every year for recruitment to various services and posts. The examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. This year UPSC will conduct the exam a bit earlier than previous years, on 18 June 2017 in accordance with the Rules published by the Department of Personnel & Training in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated 22 February 2017.
Regarding the UPSC CSE 2017 exam pattern, no changes have been mentioned yet. As opposed to reports, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh has clarified in Lok Sabha that the government is not considering any proposal to assign more weightage to general studies in UPSC Civil Services Examination due to be conducted on June 18 this year.
As of now, a total of 980 vacancies have been announced out of which 27 are reserved for the PH category. The official notification says, " The final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes. Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Physically Disabled Categories in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the Government."
Candidates who hold a degree can apply for the Civil Services Exam. Candidates must be in the age group of 21-32 years on 1 August 2017; upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories (details of which are available in the official website).
Those candidates who have appeared for the qualifying exam but have not received the result year can also apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017. However the notification says, "All candidates who are declared qualified by the Commission for taking the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be required to produce proof of passing the requisite examination with their application for the Main Examination failing which such candidates will not be admitted to the Main Examination."
Candidates are suggested to go through the details of the eligibility condition as mentioned in the official notification properly before applying.
Candidates should note that applications can be submitted online at upsc.gov.in. Read more about the application submission process.
