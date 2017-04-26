UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2017 Application Process Starts; Last Date May 19

Eligibility Criteria
- The candidate should have passed the written and practical papers of the final year MBBS examination.
- The upper age limit to apply for the exam is 32 years, that is, the candidate must not be born before August 2, 1985.
How to Apply
Step one: Go to official UPSC website for recruitment: upsconline.nic.in
Step two: Click on the first link which says Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC.
Step three: You will be redirected to the registration page.
Step four: The registration process comprises of two parts. In Part I registration, you will have to fill basic information. On submission of details, you will be asked to check the details and make correction, if any, in the application.
Step five: In Part II of the registration process you will have to fill payment details, select examination centre, upload photograph and signature, and agree to declaration provided.
Your application will not be considered completed without completion of part II. After submitting the part II registration form, a page with your registration number will be generated. Take a printout of this page and keep it safe for future reference.
