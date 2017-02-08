UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017 Notification Out: Apply Before March 3

The Union Public Service Commission has published the recruitment notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017 and the interested candidates can go to the official website of the commission and apply for the posts. The commission in a notification said that the Online Applications can be filled upto 3rd March, 2017 till 18.00 Hours.



UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017: Vacancy details



The recruitment will be done in two categories.



Category 1: Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines



Geologist, Group A : 40 vacancies

Geophysicist, Group A : 40 vacancies

Chemist. Group A : 25 vacancies



Category 2: Posts in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources



Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 33 Vacancies



UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017: Important Dates



Last date for submitting the application: March 3

Competitive examination for recruitment commence from: May 12



UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017: Examination centres



The competitive examination will be conducted at the following centres:

Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Dispur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Shillong, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.



UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017: How To Apply



Candidates are required to apply Online using the link www.upsconline.nic.in. Instructions in details for filling up Online Applications are available on UPSC website.

The applicants are advised to submit only single application.



Interested candidates can go to the official website of the UPSC to know more details about eligibility and reservation in Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017.



