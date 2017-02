UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017 Notification Out: Apply Before March 3

The Union Public Service Commission has published the recruitment notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017 and the interested candidates can go to the official website of the commission and apply for the posts. The commission in a notification said that the Online Applications can be filled upto 3rd March, 2017 till 18.00 Hours.The recruitment will be done in two categories.Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of MinesGeologist, Group A : 40 vacanciesGeophysicist, Group A : 40 vacanciesChemist. Group A : 25 vacancies: Posts in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water ResourcesJunior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 33 VacanciesLast date for submitting the application: March 3Competitive examination for recruitment commence from: May 12The competitive examination will be conducted at the following centres:Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Dispur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Shillong, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.Candidates are required to apply Online using the link www.upsconline.nic.in. Instructions in details for filling up Online Applications are available on UPSC website.The applicants are advised to submit only single application.Interested candidates can go to the official website of the UPSC to know more details about eligibility and reservation in Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017.Click here for more Jobs News