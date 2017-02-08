Budget
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017 Notification Out: Apply Before March 3

Edited by | Updated: February 08, 2017 13:39 IST
New Delhi:  The Union Public Service Commission has published the recruitment notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017 and the interested candidates can go to the official website of the commission and apply for the posts. The commission in a notification said that the Online Applications can be filled upto 3rd March, 2017 till 18.00 Hours.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017: Vacancy details

The recruitment will be done in two categories.

Category 1: Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines

Geologist, Group A : 40 vacancies 
Geophysicist, Group A : 40 vacancies
Chemist. Group A : 25 vacancies

Category 2: Posts in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources

Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 33 Vacancies

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017: Important Dates

Last date for submitting the application: March 3
Competitive examination for recruitment commence from: May 12

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017: Examination centres

The competitive examination will be conducted at the following centres:
Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Dispur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Shillong, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017: How To Apply

Candidates are required to apply Online using the link www.upsconline.nic.in. Instructions in details for filling up Online Applications are available on UPSC website.
The applicants are advised to submit only single application.

Interested candidates can go to the official website of the UPSC to know more details about eligibility and reservation in Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017.

