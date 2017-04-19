UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2017: Download Admit Card Now

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2017. UPSC had published the recruitment notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017 on February and the last date to fill the online application forms was March 3. Competitive examination for this recruitment will commence from May 12.
The examination this year is being conducted to fill 138 vacancies in two categories.
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2017 Admit Card: How To Download
The candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card of UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2017.
Go to the official website of UPSC, www.upsc.gov.in
Click on "e - Admit Card"given in the "What's New" section in the home page
Click on "Click here" from the next page
Click Agree to the instructions given in the next page
Select registration number or roll number
Enter registration number or roll number with date of birth, then submit
Download admit card
