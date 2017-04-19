UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination 2017: Download Admit Card Now

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: April 19, 2017 18:28 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination 2017: Download Admit Card Now

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2017: Download Admit Card Now

New Delhi:  Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2017. UPSC had published the recruitment notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017 on February and the last date to fill the online application forms was March 3. Competitive examination for this recruitment will commence from May 12.

The examination this year is being conducted to fill 138 vacancies in two categories.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2017 Admit Card: How To Download

The candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card of UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2017.

Go to the official website of UPSC, www.upsc.gov.in
Click on "e - Admit Card"given in the "What's New" section in the home page
Click on "Click here" from the next page
Click on "Click here" from the next page
Click Agree to the instructions given in the next page
Select registration number or roll number
Enter registration number or roll number with date of birth, then submit
Download admit card

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READPhotographer Puts Down Camera To Save Boy In Syria, Then Breaks Down
Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2017UPSC Geologist Exam 2017UPSC Admit CardUPSC Admit CardsUPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousSonu Nigam

................................ Advertisement ................................