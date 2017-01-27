UPSC CDS Examination (I) 2016 Results Out; Know How To Check

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission has published the results of UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2016 today in the official website of the commission.The candidates can go to the official website of the commission and check the results there. Marks of the candidates will be available within fifteen days from the date of declaration of final result on Commission's web-site for 60 days.
"The following are the lists, in order of merit, in respect of 199 (153 Men + 46 Women) candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I)-2016 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) Officers' Training Academy, Chennai for 105th Short Service Commission Course (for Men); and (ii) 19th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April, 2017", said a notification from the commission. The list of the candidates who have qualified is given in the list published in the official website of the commission.
How to Check UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2016 Results
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission http://upsc.gov.in/
Step 2: Go to the "What's New" section of the website homepage
Step 3: Click on the link "Final Result of Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2016" flashing through the section
Step 4: Check the results in the PDF file open there
According to the commission notification regarding the results, candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination on working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or over telephone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543. Candidates can also obtain information regarding results by accessing to UPSC web-site http.//www.upsc.gov.in.
