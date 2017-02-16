UPSC Combined CBRT JWM and Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) Recruitment Results Out; Check Details Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) published results of combined computer based recruitment tests to the posts of Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) in Directorate General of Aeronautial Quality Assurance and posts of Junior Works Manager (Electrical) in Ordnance Factory Board of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. The Combined Computer Based Recruitment Tests for both the posts were conducted on January 21, 2017. Candidates can go to the official website of the commission and check the results.



Union Public Service Commission had published the roll numbers of the candidates who are selected for the interview. The Commission had said that the selection is provisional and only candidates who fulfil all the eligibility conditions as per the recruitment notification will be called for interview.



The results notification from the Union Public Service Commission regarding to Combined CBRT JWM and Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) Recruitment said that, the candidates are required to furnish self attested photocopies of the certificates or documents as per Annexure-I, mentioning the candidates name and Roll Number on each document/certificate, by Hand or Speed Post to the Under Secretary (SPC-I), Room No. 3, Main Building, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi - 110069 immediately within 15 days (in any case not later than 6 March 2017) in support of appointment claim for the post, to verify the eligibility for the said post.



The commission has also requested to the candidates to write the name of the post on the Envelope. UPSC will be sending Date and Time of Interview for the posts through e-mail.



Combined CBRT JWM and Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) Recruitment Results: How to check



Step 1: Go to the commission website

Step 2: Click on the "Written Results" links of Combined CBRT JWM and Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) given in the homepage

Step 3: Check your results in the next page open



