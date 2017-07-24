UPSC Releases Admit Card For Combined Medical Services Exam 2017 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Combined Medical Services Exam 2017.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC CMS 2017: Admit Card Released, Download At Upsc.gov.in New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Combined Medical Services Exam 2017. The examination is scheduled to be held on 13 August 2017. Candidates who had registered for the exam in May 2017 can now download their admit card at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates shall have to appear for the computer based exam which will comprise of two objective papers. 'A demo module for Computer based mode of this examination will be available on UPSC website www.upsc.gov.in at the time of the launching of e-Admit Card.'



Those candidates who do not have a clear photograph on the admit card, shall have to carry photo identity proof (Adhar Card, Driving Licence, Passport,Voter I Card etc.) and two passport size photographs to the exam hall.



The Commission has mentioned about the do's and don'ts in the exam hall. Mobiles phones, Bluetooth or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Further the Commission has also added that safe keeping of these products, if brought, can't be assured and Commission won't be responsible for the loss. Candidates should therefore take note of the debarred items and not carry them to the exam hall.



The recruitment is being for selecting candidates against 450 Assistant Divisional Medical Officer posts in the Railways, 26 Assistant Medical Officer posts in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, 216 Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, 2 General Duty Medical Officer posts in New Delhi Municipal Council and 16 General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.