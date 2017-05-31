UPSC Civil Services Results 2016: 5 Important Points The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Examination 2016 results today

UPSC CS Results 2016: Toppers



Nandini KR from Karnataka topped the prestigious UPSC CS exam 2016 while Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and Gopalakrishna Ronanki secured the second and third ranks respectively. Including the topper Nandini K R, three female candidates found their place in top ten, Saumya Pandey (4th rank) and Shweta Chauhan (7th rank) are other candidates.



According to reports, Nandini KR belongs to Kolar district of Karnataka.



UPSC CS Results 2016: Recruitment



1099 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.



Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination, said a statement from UPSC.



UPSC CS Results 2016: Selection Process



Based on the results of the written part of Civil Services Examination (main) held by the UPSC in December, 2016 and the interviews for personality test held in March-May, 2017, the commission has selected 1099 candidates for the appointment in various services.



The UPSC civil services examination is conducted by the commission annually in three stages - Preliminary, Main and Interviews.



500 students qualified in general category while 347 candidates were selected in OBC category. 163 and 89 candidates were selected in SC and ST categories respectively. Over 11.36 lakhs civil services aspirants had registered for the preliminary exam which was conducted in August last year.



UPSC CS Results 2016: Where can you find it



UPSC Civil Services examination Results are available in the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in. The marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.



UPSC CS Exam: How to apply for it



UPSC civil services application window opens during right after the declaration of the results of previous year's CS main examinations. This year, the commission declared the results on February 21 and the recruitment process started on February 22.



