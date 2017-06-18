UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Concludes, Main Exam In October UPSC CSE Prelims exam is over. Main exam is scheduled to be held in October 2017.

Keeping aside the buzz of India-Pakistan cricket match, civil services aspirants have appeared for the preliminary phase of the UPSC CSE selection process. The exam was held smoothly in all exam centres across the nation. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had been actively participating in preparing candidates for the exam day. The Commission had regularly updated candidates about exam day rules , do's and don'ts and had also urged them to download their admit cards on time. This was the first time after many years, the Commission conducted the exam in June. Next year the same trend will be followed. Click here for UPSC Annual Calendar 2018 As per the schedule released by the Commission, the main exam is scheduled for October. Candidates who qualify CSE prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam on 28 October 2017. The exam will be held for 5 days.Soon after the completion of the exam, web portals managed by study centres have uploaded analysis of the question paper. Candidates can refer the same and wait for the result to be declared by the Commission.UPSC Civil Services 2017 will recommend 980 candidates for appointment to top bureaucracy levels of the country.'The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 980 which include 27 vacancies reserved for P.H. Category, i.e. 07 vacancies for LDCP, 08 Vacancies for B/LV and 12 Vacancies for H.I. The final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes. Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Physically Disabled Categories in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the Government.'Click here for more Jobs News