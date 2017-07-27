UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017: Results Declared @ Upsc.gov.in; Know How To Check

UPSC has released the civil services prelims 2017 results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.
The next step in the civil services recruitment process is main examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on October this year.
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 Results: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check the UPSC civil services prelims 2017 results from the official website:
Step One: Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in
Step Two: Click on the 'Civil Services (Prelim.) Examination 2017' or 'Indian Forest Service (Prelim.) Examination 2017 through CS(P) Examination 2017' results links given there
Step Three: Check your roll number on the pdf file open next
According to UPSC, candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2017 will be uploaded on the Commission website i.e., www.upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of CS(M) Examination, 2017 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of Civil Services Examination, 2017.
