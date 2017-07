UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017: Results Declared @ Upsc.gov.in; Know How To Check

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 Results: How to check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services prelims 2017 results. The UPSC civil services prelims results have been declared on July 27 on based on the preliminary examination held on June 18. UPSC has also published the results of the candidates who have qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017. The successful candidates in the UPSC preliminary exam will have to apply again in the detailed application form for UPSC civil services (Main) Examination, 2017, which would be available on the website of the commission, www.upsc.gov.in.UPSC has released the civil services prelims 2017 results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.The next step in the civil services recruitment process is main examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on October this year.The candidates may follow these steps to check the UPSC civil services prelims 2017 results from the official website:Step One: Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.inStep Two: Click on the 'Civil Services (Prelim.) Examination 2017' or 'Indian Forest Service (Prelim.) Examination 2017 through CS(P) Examination 2017' results links given thereStep Three: Check your roll number on the pdf file open nextAccording to UPSC, candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2017 will be uploaded on the Commission website i.e., www.upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of CS(M) Examination, 2017 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of Civil Services Examination, 2017.Click here for more Jobs News