UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017: Results Declared @ Upsc.gov.in; Know How To Check

Union Public Service Commission has declared the civil services prelims 2017 results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Jobs | | Updated: July 27, 2017 22:12 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017: Results Declared @ Upsc.gov.in; Know How To Check

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 Results: How To Check

New Delhi:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services prelims 2017 results. The UPSC civil services prelims results have been declared on July 27 on based on the preliminary examination held on June 18. UPSC has also published the results of the candidates who have qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017. The successful candidates in the UPSC preliminary exam will have to apply again in the detailed application form for UPSC civil services (Main) Examination, 2017, which would be available on the website of the commission, www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC has released the civil services prelims 2017 results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The next step in the civil services recruitment process is main examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on October this year.
 

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 Results: How to check 

 
laptop computer generic istock

The candidates may follow these steps to check the UPSC civil services prelims 2017 results from the official website:

Step One: Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step Two: Click on the 'Civil Services (Prelim.) Examination 2017' or 'Indian Forest Service (Prelim.) Examination 2017 through CS(P) Examination 2017' results links given there

Step Three: Check your roll number on the pdf file open next

According to UPSC, candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2017 will be uploaded on the Commission website i.e., www.upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of CS(M) Examination, 2017 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of Civil Services Examination, 2017.

Related news:

UPSC Releases Admit Card For Combined Medical Services Exam 2017

To Boost Hiring By Private Sector, UPSC, RRB, SSC To Share Scores Of Competitive Exams Online

Questions On GST, Modi Government Schemes In Civil Services Exam

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READApologise Or Pay 50 Crores, Cop Who Revealed Sasikala Jail Perks Told
UPSC resultsUPSC Prelims ResultsUnion Public Service CommissionUPSC Civil Services prelims resultsUPSC Prelims 2017 results

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................