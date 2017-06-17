UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 On 18 June: Know Exam Day Rules

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services exam (preliminary phase) on 18 June 2017. Candidates who have registered for the exam must be all set to appear for the exam. Candidates must take special care and go through the exam day rules properly. The Commission had urged candidates to download their admit cards before hand in order to avoid last minute server issues. Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card yet, do it right away. The admit cards are available at upsconline.nic.in.
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be Objective type for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination.
The registration done before is for preliminary exam only. Candidates who qualify the exam shall have to apply again for the main exam in the Detailed Application Form. The main exam is likely to be held in October.
UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Day Rules
Candidates should note that any omission, mistake, discrepancy in encoding or filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to roll number and test booklet series code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection
Electronic gadgets like cellular/mobile phones, any other devices for communication, laptop, blue tooth device, and calculator are banned inside the examination hall. Read more
Candidates must enter the exam hall 20 minutes before the scheduled time of exam; no candidate will be allowed inside the hall if he/ she reports 10 minutes after the commencement of exam
In case you notice that the e-admit card does not have a clear photograph, take along a photo identity proof and two passport size photographs one for each session, for appearing in the exam.
