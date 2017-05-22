UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2017: Admit Card Released, Download At Upsc.gov.in Admit cards have been released for the forthcoming Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2017.

43 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017: Admit Cards Released For Prelims Exam New Delhi: Admit cards have been released for the forthcoming Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2017. Candidates can download from the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. Admit cards have been released for all the candidates who have registered to appear for one of the most coveted examinations of the country. According to Union Government,



This year, the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017: Download Admit Card For Prelims Exam

UPSC Civil Services Exam, which grabs huge response and attention from government job aspirants, is conducted every year in various stages - Preliminary, Main and Personal Interview to select officers for services like, IAS, IPS, IFS and others.



Admit card link will be active till 18 June 2017. However candidates are suggested to download at the earliest in order to avoid last minute rush.



Civil Services Exam has already witnessed the wrath of few aspirants since the day its official notification has been released. In March 2017,



The Commission has urged candidates to check the entries made in the admit card, immediately after downloading it. Issues if any must be brought to the notice of the Commission. The admit card is a mandatory to be carried along with on the exam day. Other exam day rules can be found from the instruction booklet released by the Commission.



Click here for more



Admit cards have been released for the forthcoming Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2017. Candidates can download from the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. Admit cards have been released for all the candidates who have registered to appear for one of the most coveted examinations of the country. According to Union Government, a total of 980 bureaucrats will be selected this year through UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017. UPSC had invited applications in February this year. As per the existing calendar of the Commission, the preliminary examination will be held on 18 June 2017.This year, the Commission will conduct the Civil Services Exam (Pre) much earlier than the previous years, in accordance with the Rules published by the Department of Personnel & Training in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated 22 February 2017.UPSC Civil Services Exam, which grabs huge response and attention from government job aspirants, is conducted every year in various stages - Preliminary, Main and Personal Interview to select officers for services like, IAS, IPS, IFS and others.Admit card link will be active till 18 June 2017. However candidates are suggested to download at the earliest in order to avoid last minute rush.Civil Services Exam has already witnessed the wrath of few aspirants since the day its official notification has been released. In March 2017, a group of aspirants in a petition demanded compensatory attempts to be given to them for the 'undue hardship' they have faced during the last five years since 2011 'as a result of frequent, discriminatory and sudden changes that were introduced in the exam pattern'.The Commission has urged candidates to check the entries made in the admit card, immediately after downloading it. Issues if any must be brought to the notice of the Commission. The admit card is a mandatory to be carried along with on the exam day. Other exam day rules can be found from the instruction booklet released by the Commission.Click here for more Jobs News