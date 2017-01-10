Collapse
UPSC Civil Services Main Exam December 2016: Results Will Be Out Soon

January 10, 2017
New Delhi:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be publishing the results of UPSC Civil Services Main December 2016 online soon. Last year the UPSC had declared the Mains results by mid-January. The result notification will be released at upsc.gov.in. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main exam 2016 was conducted from December 3 to 9 at various centers across the nation. The next step in the ongoing recruitment process of UPSC Civil Services will be Personal Interview of the candidates.

According to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) notification published earlier, there are vacancies of 1079 in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and others. 

There was confusion over the framing of the proposition in English and Hindi when the UPSC main exams were conducted in last December. Later Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) clarified that it will accept different versions of the answers to the essay paper of the Civil Services (Main) examinations, 2016. The test paper had carried an essay that carried 125 marks, but the framing of the proposition in English and Hindi created confusion for the candidates.

Last week, UPSC published its 2017 calendar for examinations and recruitment. 

How to check your results 
  • Go to Union Publish Service Commission website
  • Keep the cursor on "Examination" tab in the home page
  • Click on the "Active Examinations" tab
  • Click on "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2016"
  • Click on "Click here" option given near "Results"
The personal interview of the candidates who have cleared UPSC main examinations will be conducted at Delhi by an interview board constituted by Union Public Service Commission. A double number of candidates of the vacancies will be selected after the main examinations for the interview. After this interview UPSC will publish the final results of the Civil Service Exams. 

