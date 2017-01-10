UPSC Civil Services Main Exam December 2016: Results Will Be Out Soon

According to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) notification published earlier, there are vacancies of 1079 in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and others.
There was confusion over the framing of the proposition in English and Hindi when the UPSC main exams were conducted in last December. Later Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) clarified that it will accept different versions of the answers to the essay paper of the Civil Services (Main) examinations, 2016. The test paper had carried an essay that carried 125 marks, but the framing of the proposition in English and Hindi created confusion for the candidates.
Last week, UPSC published its 2017 calendar for examinations and recruitment.
How to check your results
- Go to Union Publish Service Commission website
- Keep the cursor on "Examination" tab in the home page
- Click on the "Active Examinations" tab
- Click on "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2016"
- Click on "Click here" option given near "Results"
Click here for more UPSC and Job News