UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2017: Online Application Started, Apply Till August 31

New Delhi: The online application process for the main examination in the scheme of the Civil Services Examination, 2017 have started on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This years UPSC Civil Services main examination will be held from October 28, 2017. The candidates who have qualified UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 may start applying for the mains examination. The detailed time table of Civil Services main examination has already been uploaded on the Commission's website.



The competitive examination comprises two successive stages :



1) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective Type) for the selection of candidates for Main Examination; and



2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.



With the final UPSC civil services results, as notified earlier, approximately 980 vacancies will be filled.



The Main Examination will be held at following Centres: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bangaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2017: How to apply

According to UPSC, the qualified candidate seeking admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination must apply online through the Commission's website (www.upsc.gov.in) by filling the Detailed Application Form (DAF) and uploading the scanned copies of the required document within the prescribed time limit so that DAF is submitted by the applicant on time.



However, the OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates will be required to fill the OBC proforma alongwith the Detailed Application Form, on line.



All female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/ Physically Handicapped categories are not required to pay any fee while applying for this exam. No fee exemption is, however, available to OBC candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.



The online submission of the DAF and the duly filled in OBC proforma (applicable for OBC non-creamy layer candidates) alongwith the uploaded documents will be acknowledged electronically by sending email by the Commission. Incomplete Detailed Online application or DAF and the online OBC proforma which have not been submitted within prescribed time limit or is incorrectly filled in or gives wrong code numbers in any of the columns is liable to be rejected.



