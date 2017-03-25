UPSC Civil Services Exam: 'CSAT Victims' Demand Compensatory Attempts

New Delhi: A group of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services aspirants in a petition demanded compensatory attempts to be given to them for the 'undue hardship' they have faced during the last five years since 2011 'as a result of frequent, discriminatory and sudden changes that were introduced in the exam pattern'. According to these petitioners, because of the introduction of Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) in 2011, which continued till 2014, they have lost four precious attempts.
They demanded for a corrigendum by the government to permit these affected candidates to appear in the Civil Services examination, 2017 as the last date for application - 17th March, 2017 has already passed.
"We are thankful to the BJP government for making the discriminatory CSAT paper 2 qualifying in nature starting from 2015. But since the introduction of CSAT in 2011, which continued till 2014, we have lost our precious attempts. We would like to draw your attention towards the fact that out of 6 attempts given to a general candidate we lost 4 of them because of discriminatory CSAT paper", said a petition by these Civil Service Examination aspirants.
Hence, they added that "a humble request for a temporary relief in the form of adequate number of compensatory attempts covering CSAT affected aspirants from 2011-2014 is placed in this letter".
They also said, stating statistics from CSAT years and before, that the introduction and continuation of CSAT for 4 years put students coming from rural, non-English medium and Humanities background at a serious disadvantage.
A demand for allowing the use of mother tongue to write the civil services main examination was raised in the Rajya Sabha on last Wednesday, which received all-round support, as the proponent called for upholding of linguistic rights.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Ritabrata Banerjee (CPI-M) said as the civil services aptitude test in English was discriminatory against Hindi and eight other scheduled languages, it has since then been made non-compulsory.
(With Inputs from PTI)
