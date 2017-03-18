UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017 Application Process Is Over, What's Next?

57 Shares EMAIL PRINT What's next after UPSC CS 2017 online registration? New Delhi: Online registration process has been over for the most coveted Civil Services Exam 2017. The registration procedure was being conducted at the official portal of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in.



Fictitious Payment List

Application fee for UPSC CS exam 2017 was Rs 100 (Female/SC/ST/PH Candidates were exempted from payment of fee). Fee was accepted either online (net banking) or offline (remitting the money in any branch of SBI by cash). However those fee which have not been received by the Bank, will be considered as fictitious payment cases. The list of all such candidates will be released at the Commission's website within two weeks after the last day of submission of online application. Candidates who have registered for UPSC CS exam 2017 can expect the fictitious payment list within 31 March 2017.



Fictitious payment submission procedure

Candidates have to submit a proof of their payment after they receive email from the Commission asking for the same. Candidates have to submit the proof at the address mentioned in the email. Candidates will be allowed 10 days from the date of communication to submit the proof, either by hand or by speed post.



e-Admit Cards

Only eligible candidates will be issued e-admission certificates for the examination. The admit cards will be released at the official website of the Commission for candidates to download it. Candidates should be well informed that e-admit cards will be released three weeks before the commencement of the exam. This means for the exam scheduled on 18 June 2017, candidates can expect the admit cards towards the last week of May. The official notification mentions that, "No Admission Certificate will be sent by post."



