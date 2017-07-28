UPSC Civil Services 2017 Prelimlinary Exam Result Declared, Main Exam In October; Check Exam Pattern

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result for Civil Service Preliminary Exam 2017 late last night. The preliminary exam also known as CSAT was concluded on June 18, 2017. The exam went smoothly, without any controversy and complaints from the candidates appearing in the exam. The result has begun the countdown for the UPSC Civil Services Main exam which will be conducted on October 28, 2017. The Main exam will be held over duration of five days. The admit card for the Main exam will be available by the first week of October.
Last year, more than 1 lakh candidates had appeared for the prelim exams. The exact number of candidates who appeared this year is yet to be released by the commission.
This year, the UPSC Civil Services exam is being held for recruitment of 980 candidates to top bureaucratic posts in the country. Last year, 1099 candidates were selected through UPSC Civil Services exam.
In this year Prelim exam, there were questions on Goods and Services Tax (GST), benami transactions and schemes run by the central government. There were also questions related to National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), 'Vidyanjali Yojana' and 'Smart India Hackathon', all of which are the NDA government's initiatives.
The UPSC revised the pattern of Civil Services Main examination in 2016. From 2016 onwards, candidates have to appear for two qualifying papers and seven other credit papers.
The two qualifying papers are any modern Indian language and English. Both papers are of 300 marks. These are only qualifying in nature and marks scored will not be counted while preparing the merit list.
For the credit papers, a candidate can pick any one language from the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution or English as the medium for writing the mains examination.
As per the new pattern, there will be one paper on essay writing, four General Studies paper, and two paper from the optional subject chosen by the candidate. Each paper will carry 250 marks, thus making the total weightage of the Main exam of 1750 marks. Candidates qualifying in the main exam will be called for Interview and Personality Test round.
