UPSC Civil Services 2016 Result Declared: 1099 Candidates Selected, Nandini KR Topper

Based on the results of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2016 held by the Union Public Service Commission in December, 2016 and the interviews for Personality Test held in March-May, 2017, UPSC has selected 1099 candidates for the appointment in various services.

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: May 31, 2017 20:27 IST
199 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UPSC Civil Services 2016 Result Declared: 1099 Candidates Selected, Nandini KR Topper

UPSC Civil Services 2016 Result Declared: 1099 Candidates Selected, Nandini KR Topper

New Delhi:  The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Examination 2016 results on Wednesday. Based on the results of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2016 held by the UPSC in December, 2016 and the interviews for Personality Test held in March-May, 2017, the commission has selected 1099 candidates for the appointment in various services. Nandini KR from Karnataka topped the UPSC CS exam 2016 while Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and Gopalakrishna Ronanki secured the second and third ranks respectively.

Including the topper Nandini K R, three female candidates found their place in top ten, Saumya Pandey (4th rank) and Shweta Chauhan (7th rank) are other candidates. 

1099 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

500 students qualified in general category while 347 candidates were selected in OBC category. 163 and 89 candidates were selected in SC and ST categories respectively.

Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination, said a statement from UPSC.

The UPSC civil services examination is conducted by the commission annually in three stages - Preliminary, Main and Interviews.

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

Share this story on

199 Shares
ALSO READStudent Who Worked At McDonald's Got Into Harvard. Then This Happened.
UPSC Civil Services 2016UPSC Civil Services ResultUPSC ResultUPSC IAS ResultUPSC IPS ResultUPSC IFS resultUPSC Final ResultUnion Public Service Commission

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th ResultsEssential Phone Redmi Note 4 Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................