UPSC Civil Services 2016 Marks Released, Topper Gets 55.3 Per Cent UPSC has released the marks of the recommended candidates and the topper from Karnataka Nandini K R got 55.3 per cent marks.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC Civil Services 2016 Marks: Topper Nandini K R Gets 55.3 Per Cent New Delhi: UPSC has released the marks of the recommended candidates of



The marks of the successful candidates of the UPSC civil services examination 2016 have been made available in the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).



Nandini, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) who emerged the topper in the examination secured 1,120 marks (927 in main and 193 in interview) out of the total of 2,025.



Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, who is placed in the second rank secured 1,105 marks and third rank holder Gopalakrishna Ronanki got 1,101 marks.



Out of the 1099 candidates selected this year, 500 students qualified in general category while 347 candidates were selected in OBC category. 163 and 89 candidates were selected in SC and ST categories respectively. Over 11.36 lakhs civil services aspirants had registered for the preliminary exam which was conducted in August last year.



Last year's topper Tina Dabi, had got 1,063 marks (52.49 per cent) in UPSC civil services examination 2015.



All of these candidates who have been recommended by UPSC will get central government services.



"The marks of the successful candidates show the tough standard followed by the commission in selecting the country's bureaucrats," a senior official in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), nodal authority for the UPSC to PTI.



See marks of all selected candidates here:



(With PTI Inputs)



Click here for more





UPSC has released the marks of the recommended candidates of Civil Services examination 2016 and the topper from Karnataka Nandini K R got 55.3 per cent marks. The marks disclosed recently reflects the tough standard adopted by the UPSC in organisation of the prestigious examination to select the country's bureaucrats. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Civil Services Examination 2016 results last week, on Wednesday. Based on the results of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2016 held by the UPSC in December, 2016 and the interviews for Personality Test held in March-May, 2017, the commission has selected 1099 candidates for the appointment in various services.The marks of the successful candidates of the UPSC civil services examination 2016 have been made available in the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).Nandini, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) who emerged the topper in the examination secured 1,120 marks (927 in main and 193 in interview) out of the total of 2,025.Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, who is placed in the second rank secured 1,105 marks and third rank holder Gopalakrishna Ronanki got 1,101 marks.Out of the 1099 candidates selected this year, 500 students qualified in general category while 347 candidates were selected in OBC category. 163 and 89 candidates were selected in SC and ST categories respectively. Over 11.36 lakhs civil services aspirants had registered for the preliminary exam which was conducted in August last year.Last year's topper Tina Dabi, had got 1,063 marks (52.49 per cent) in UPSC civil services examination 2015.All of these candidates who have been recommended by UPSC will get central government services."The marks of the successful candidates show the tough standard followed by the commission in selecting the country's bureaucrats," a senior official in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), nodal authority for the UPSC to PTI.See marks of all selected candidates here:(With PTI Inputs)Click here for more Jobs News