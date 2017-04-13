UPSC CISF AC 2017: Results Of Limited Departmental Written Examination 2017 Declared

New Delhi:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the CISF (ACs/Exe) Limited Departmental Competitive Written Examination, 2017. On the basis of the results of the written part of CISF (ACs) Ltd. Departmental Competitive Exam, 2017 held by UPSC on March 5, the candidates with roll numbers given in the official website of UPSC have qualified provisionally for Physical Standards/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

According to UPSC, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the Physical Standards/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests to be conducted by them.  In case any candidate, whose roll number figures in this list, does not receive any intimation regarding the same, he/she may contact the CISF Authorities, immediately.

The marks and other details related to written examination will be available on the Commission's website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result i.e. after conduct of interview etc. and would be available on the web site for a period of 60 days.

