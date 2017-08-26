UPSC CDS 2 2016 Officers Training Academy Chennai Final Results Declared @ Upsc.gov.in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of 328 (258 70) candidates who have finally qualified for admission to Officers Training Academy, Chennai in the UPSC CDS exam 2016 (II).

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of 328 (258 70) candidates who have finally qualified for admission to Officers Training Academy, Chennai in the UPSC CDS exam 2016 (II). These candidates are selected on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination (II), 2016 conducted by the UPSC and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 106th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 20th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2017.The list of 106th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination - UPSC CDS (2), 2016 for admission - to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).The number of vacancies as intimated by the Government, for (i) 106th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 175 and for (ii) 20th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 11.The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional.Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.Candidates can also obtain information regarding results by accessing to UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission's website for 30 days.UPSC has recently notified the CDS (II) 2017 exam process and the application can be filled upto September 8 this year.UPSC CDS II examination will be conducted by the commission on November 19, 2017 for admission to various courses in Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad and Officers' Training Academy, Chennai.Click here for more Jobs News