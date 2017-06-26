UPSC To Conduct CAPF Exam 2017 On 23 July, Download Admit Card At Upsc.gov.in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct CAPFs exam for Assistant Commandants in July.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC CAPF Exam 2017 Admit Card Released New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct CAPFs exam for Assistant Commandants in July. Admit cards for the same has been released by the Commission at the official web portal at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the e-admit card online. The exam is scheduled to be held on 23 July 2017. The Commission has also cited reasons for rejecting applications of applicants for whom the admit cards have not been uploaded.



UPSC CAPF Exam 2017 Rules

Printout of the e-admit card must be carried by the candidate to the exam hall

In case the photograph in the admit card is not clear, candidates must take photo ID proof to the exam centre along with two passport size photographs

Photo ID proof includes Aadhar card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card

For attempting the objective type paper candidates must take black ball point pen to the exam hall



How to download UPSC CAPF Exam admit card?

Go to the official web portal of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Download admit card using registration ID or roll number

Save the admit card copy



