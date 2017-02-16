UPSC Assistant Geologist In Geological Survey of India Results Out

EMAIL PRINT UPSC Assistant Geologist In Geological Survey of India Results Out New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission has released the full list of the candidates who have been selected for the posts Assistant Geologist, Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines in the Press Information Bureau website, http://pib.nic.in/. "The following Recruitment Results have been finalized by the Union Public Service Commission during the month of January, 2017. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post", said the notification in the Press Information Bureau.



UPSC Assistant Geologist In Geological Survey of India Results: How To Check



Follow these steps to check the full list of the UPSC Assistant Geologist In Geological Survey of India Results:

Step One: Go to the Press Information Bureau website

Step Two: Go to the latest releases

Step Three: Click on the link, "Recruitment Results finalised by UPSC in January 2017"

Step Four: Click on the "Click here to see the List " from the next page open

Step Five: Check the names/roll numbers



The commission has already said in the http://pib.nic.in/ press release that the candidates have been informed by the post regarding the results.



