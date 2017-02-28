UPSC Assistant Director Census Operations (T) CBT Results Out; Check Now

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission has published the final results of Assistant Director Census Operations (T) in the Office of Registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs. "Union Public Service Commission advertised 42 posts of Assistant Director Census Operations (T) in the Office Of Registrar General Of India, Ministry Of Home Affairs vide advertisement no. 04/2016, vacancy no. 16020402427, published on 27.02.2016. The commission had conducted a combined computer based recruitment test on 21.01.2017. on the basis of the combined computer based recruitment test, the commission has shortlisted candidates bearing the following roll nos. provisionally.", said the results notification from the commission.
