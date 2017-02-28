Budget
UPSC Assistant Director Census Operations (T) CBT Results Out; Check Now

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: February 28, 2017 15:42 IST
New Delhi:  Union  Public  Service  Commission  has published the final results of Assistant Director Census Operations (T)  in the Office of Registrar General of  India, Ministry of Home  Affairs. "Union  Public Service  Commission advertised  42  posts  of  Assistant  Director Census Operations (T)  in the Office Of Registrar General Of  India, Ministry Of Home  Affairs  vide  advertisement  no. 04/2016, vacancy no. 16020402427, published on 27.02.2016. The commission had conducted a combined computer based recruitment test on 21.01.2017. on the basis of the combined computer based  recruitment  test,  the commission  has  shortlisted  candidates  bearing the  following  roll  nos.  provisionally.", said the results notification from the commission.

