UPSC Announces 15 Vacancies For Medical Officer/Research Officer In Ministry Of Ayush; Apply Now

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting application from eligible candidates for 15 Medical Officer/Research Officer vacancy with the Ministry of Ayush. The last date to apply online through commission's official website is March 17. The commission has decided to conduct a Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) on March 19. Candidates who qualify the CBRT will have to submit documents in proof of their eligibility for the post. Commission will also conduct an interview for candidates following the CBRT.



Candidates can apply for the Medical officer post through the following steps:



Step one: Visit the UPSC official website: upsc.gov.in



Step two: Click on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) link.



Step three: In the new window, click on New registration link. Fill in the required details. If you have already completed this step, then you can skip to the next step.



Step four: Return to ORA, scroll down and click on Apply Now link for Medical Officer.



Step five: Login with your registration id and password. Fill the form and submit.



Candidates applying for Medical Officer post, do not need to upload their documents. Also while applying, candidates should mention their highest qualification. The minimum qualification required for Medical Officer post is BAMS degree.



The exam will be conducted across 9 cities. The information regarding the test center will be sent to the candidate in due course of time.



The test will have questions from topics included in BAMS (Ayurveda) syllabus. The test will be of two hours duration and carry maximum 300 marks. One-third of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every wrong answer. The final selection will on the basis of marks scored in both CBRT and interview. The weightage for CBRT and interview will be in 75:25 ratio.



