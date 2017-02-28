UPPSC Recruitment 2017: Notification For Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination Out; Apply Before March 27

EMAIL PRINT UPPSC Recruitment 2017: Notification For Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination Out New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination. The commission has advertised for 251 posts in different departments. The application process is going on and will end on March 27, 2017. Interested candidates can fill the application form for the exam online on the commission's official website. The selection will be based on the performance in a preliminary examination, main examination and finally in an interview. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will have to fill another application form for Main examination.



Important Dates



Last date to deposit application fee in Bank: March 22, 2017

Last date to fill application form online: March 27, 2017

Preliminary exam date: yet to be declared



How to Apply



Step one: Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in



Step two: Click on the Notifications tab.



Step three: Click on the Apply link before Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination.



Step four: Fill the basic registration form. Make sure to fill all details correctly.



Step five: The next step is payment of application fee.



Step six: After successful submission of application fee, click on 'Proceed for final submission'.



Step seven: Enter required details, upload photo and signature in the desired format and submit the application form.



Application Fee



The application fee for General category and candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes is Rs. 100 and Rs. 25 Online Processing fee.



The application fee in case of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories is Rs. 40 and Rs. 25 Online Processing fee. There is no application fee for handicapped candidates. In case of women candidates, ex-servicemen or dependents of Freedom Fighters the application fee will be as per their original category.



