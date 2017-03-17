UPPSC Recruitment 2017, More Than 500 Vacancies, Apply Online Before 18 April

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT More than 500 vacancies announced by Uttar Pradesh PSC New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recruitment process has begun today for more than 500 vacancies. Government job aspirants should not miss this opportunity and apply. UPPSC recruitment will be open till 18 April 2017; however the closing date for submission of application fee in the bank is 13 April 2017. The Commission has released official job notification at the web portal uppsc.up.nic.in in both English and Hindi language. Other details can be found below.



UPPSC Recruitment 2017: Vacancy Details Statistical Officer (General Recruitment): 2 posts in Forest and wild Life Department U.P.

Lecturer: 53 posts U.P. Special subordinate educational service (Women Branch)

Registrar: 12 posts Uttar Pradesh State University (Centralized) Service

Lecturer: 408 posts in Government Degree Colleges of U.P

Scientific Officer: 54 posts Forensic Science Laboratory UP Eligibility criteria varies for each of the posts mentioned above. Candidates with postgraduate, graduate, diploma and intermediate pass should go through the official notification. Candidates should note that the date of calculation of age is 1 July 2017 (except where other conditions are specified).



Candidates after submitting their applications through online are required to send photocopies of their all academic/required documents within 21 days from the last date of submitting the applications on the working day through registered/Speed Post or personally in the office of the Commission (latest by 9 May 2017).



