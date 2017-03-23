UP Jal Nigam Recruitment 2017: Answer Keys Released For Clerk, Stenographer Post

UPJN has released answer keys for Clerk, Stenographer post

New Delhi:  Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (UPJN) has released the answer keys for routine grade clerk and stenographer grade 4 posts. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the response sheet/ answer sheet released at the official website of UPJN at upjn.org. UPJN had officially announced for the recruitment of clerks and stenographer during December 2016. Online application process for 306 routine clerk and 77 stenographer vacancies were held. Online registration was re-opened on 23 February 2017 till 2 March 2017.

UPJN had conducted computer based examination on 9 and 10 March 2017.

How to retrieve UPJN Clerk and Stenographer exam answer keys online?
  • Candidates can go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam at upjn.org
  • Click on the link displaying 'For Routine Grade Clerk and Stenographer Grade-iv Respone Sheet / Answer Key'
  • Alternatively candidates can directly go to upjn.org/html/Candidate.aspx
  • Enter roll number and password
  • Submit the details
  • Get the answer key

