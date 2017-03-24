UP Higher Judicial Service (Main Written) Exam 2016 Result Declared, Check Here

New Delhi: UP Higher Judicial Service (Main Written) Exam results declared! Results have been declared for UP Higher Judicial Service (Main Written) Exam and Limited Competitive Departmental Exam 2016. Candidates who had appeared for the exam held on 11, 12 and 13 November 2016 can now check the result online at the official website of Allahabad High Court allahabadhighcourt.in. The list has been declared for those candidates who have secured 45% or more marks in the above mentioned exam.
The list comprises of 61 candidates for UPHJS exam 2016 and 14 candidates for the LCE 2016. Qualified candidates are eligible for the interview which will be held as a part of the selection process of UPHJS exam and LCE 2016.
Interview of selected candidates will be held at High Court, Allahabad. Interview is scheduled to be held on 22 and 23 April 2017.
Candidates should note that the interview call letters have been sent through speed post. Candidates can also download the same at the official website allahabadhighcourt.in.
Duplicate admit cards will be available from 21 April to 23 April 2017. Candidates can get the duplicate admit cards from the Selection and Appointment Cell, 1st Floor Mediation Centre Building, High Court, Allahabad.
Candidates can read the official notification here:
