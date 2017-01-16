Collapse
University Of Kashmir Recruitment 2017: Apply Now For Professor And Associate Professor Posts

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: January 16, 2017 16:53 IST
New Delhi:  University of Kashmir has invited application for the posts of Professor and Associate Professor in various departments of the institution. The application process has started already and the candidates can log into University of Kashmir website and submit their applications.

Important dates in University of Kashmir Recruitment 2017
  • Submission of Online Forms/Hard Copy from: January 05, 2017
  • Last date for Submission of Online Forms: February 10, 2017
  • Last date for Submission of Hard copy: February 15, 2017
Interested candidates may refer University of Kashmir official website for more information about qualification. 

Submission of on-line application forms in University of Kashmir Recruitment 2017

Step 1: Visit http://www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in and Click on Jobs/Recruitment link. 
Step 2: Candidate needs to register himself/herself before submitting the Online Applications. 
Step 3: After successful Registration, Login into the system by using your Username and Password.
Step 4: Key in the personal details, educational qualifications, experience etc then Preview and click submit
Step 5: Print out and note the Form No. for future reference.
Step 6: Pay the Application Fee (Online mode or against the pay-in-slip).

Pay scale details

1. Professor Rs. 37400-67000 AGP of Rs. 10000/-
2. Associate Professor Rs. 37400-67000 AGP of Rs. 9000/-

After the online formalities have been completed, the candidates should send the printed out applications to the prescribed address given in the notification.
Note: This is a Rolling Advertisement. Hence, applicants can submit their Application Forms depending upon the need of the University and availability of suitable candidates. Interviews will be conducted at regular intervals. Applications received from the eligible candidates up to the last date prescribed shall be considered for interviews. The University shall update the vacancy positions periodically on its website. Applicants are required to take note of this in their own interest.

