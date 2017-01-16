University Of Kashmir Recruitment 2017: Apply Now For Professor And Associate Professor Posts

EMAIL PRINT University Of Kashmir Recruitment 2017: Apply Now For Professor And Associate Professor New Delhi: University of Kashmir has invited application for the posts of Professor and Associate Professor in various departments of the institution. The application process has started already and the candidates can log into University of Kashmir website and submit their applications.



Important dates in University of Kashmir Recruitment 2017 Submission of Online Forms/Hard Copy from: January 05, 2017

Last date for Submission of Online Forms: February 10, 2017

Last date for Submission of Hard copy: February 15, 2017 Interested candidates may refer University of Kashmir official website for more information about qualification.



Submission of on-line application forms in University of Kashmir Recruitment 2017



Step 1: Visit http://www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in and Click on Jobs/Recruitment link.

Step 2: Candidate needs to register himself/herself before submitting the Online Applications.

Step 3: After successful Registration, Login into the system by using your Username and Password.

Step 4: Key in the personal details, educational qualifications, experience etc then Preview and click submit

Step 5: Print out and note the Form No. for future reference.

Step 6: Pay the Application Fee (Online mode or against the pay-in-slip).



Pay scale details



1. Professor Rs. 37400-67000 AGP of Rs. 10000/-

2. Associate Professor Rs. 37400-67000 AGP of Rs. 9000/-



After the online formalities have been completed, the candidates should send the printed out applications to the prescribed address given in the notification.

Note: This is a Rolling Advertisement. Hence, applicants can submit their Application Forms depending upon the need of the University and availability of suitable candidates. Interviews will be conducted at regular intervals. Applications received from the eligible candidates up to the last date prescribed shall be considered for interviews. The University shall update the vacancy positions periodically on its website. Applicants are required to take note of this in their own interest.



Click here for more



University of Kashmir has invited application for the posts of Professor and Associate Professor in various departments of the institution. The application process has started already and the candidates can log into University of Kashmir website and submit their applications.Interested candidates may refer University of Kashmir official website for more information about qualification.Step 1: Visit http://www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in and Click on Jobs/Recruitment link.Step 2: Candidate needs to register himself/herself before submitting the Online Applications.Step 3: After successful Registration, Login into the system by using your Username and Password.Step 4: Key in the personal details, educational qualifications, experience etc then Preview and click submitStep 5: Print out and note the Form No. for future reference.Step 6: Pay the Application Fee (Online mode or against the pay-in-slip).1. Professor Rs. 37400-67000 AGP of Rs. 10000/-2. Associate Professor Rs. 37400-67000 AGP of Rs. 9000/-After the online formalities have been completed, the candidates should send the printed out applications to the prescribed address given in the notification.Note: This is a Rolling Advertisement. Hence, applicants can submit their Application Forms depending upon the need of the University and availability of suitable candidates. Interviews will be conducted at regular intervals. Applications received from the eligible candidates up to the last date prescribed shall be considered for interviews. The University shall update the vacancy positions periodically on its website. Applicants are required to take note of this in their own interest.Click here for more Job News