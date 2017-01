Union Public Service Commission (UPSC): Check 2017 Examination Calendar

Conduct examinations for appointment to the services of the Union.

Direct recruitment by selection through interviews.

Appointment of officers on promotion / deputation / absorption.

Framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules for various services and posts under the Government.

Disciplinary cases relating to different Civil Services.

Advising the Government on any matter referred to the Commission by the President of India.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts exams through the year

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its 2017 examination calendar and the aspirants can check the calendar in its website. According to the calendar, Civil Services Prelims examinations will commence on June 8, 2017. The calendar has also published details of other major examinations like UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) examination 2017, Combined Medical Services Exam 2017 and Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2017.The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's central agency authorised to conduct the Civil Services Examination, Engineering Services Examination, Combined Medical Services Examination, Combined Defence Services Examination, National Defence Academy Examination, Naval Academy Examination, Special Class Railway Apprentice, Indian Forest Service examination, Indian Economic Service examination, Indian Statistical Service examination, Combined Geoscientist and Geologist Examination, and Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) examination.According to official website of The Union Public Service Commission (UPSE, Under Article 320 of the Constitution of India, the Commission is, inter-alia, required to be consulted on all matters relating to recruitment to civil services and posts. The functions of the Commission under Article 320 of the Constitution are:Here is whole UPSC calendar for year 2017: