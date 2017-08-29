Union Minister Smriti Irani Inaugurates 92nd Foundation Course At LBSNAA The 92nd Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie was inaugurated today, by Union Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting, Smriti Irani.

Union Minister Smriti Irani Inaugurates 92nd Foundation Course At LBSNAA New Delhi: The 92nd Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie was inaugurated today, by Union Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting, Smriti Irani. Wishing the young officers all the best in their careers, Ms Irani exhorted them to inculcate sensitivity to the underprivileged and to look upon themselves as custodian of citizens of India. She hoped that the Officer Trainees would work enthusiastically to bring development to the most backward parts of the country. She asked them to embrace technology through Digital India initiatives for better service delivery.



The Minister also expressed the hope that the best practices of the public sector and private sector are imbibed by the Officer Trainees, resulting in a better India.



Ms Irani administered the Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution of India, to the Officer Trainees. After the inaugural function, the Minister also interacted with the trainees over lunch, at the Officers' Mess at the institute.



The participants of 92nd Foundation Course represent 17 civil services of India and three services of Bhutan, said a statement from Ministry of Textiles.



In all, 369 Officer Trainees are participating in the 92nd Foundation Course, including 11 officers from Bhutan.



The inaugural programme, organized at Sampoornanand Auditorium began with a brief welcome by Aswathy S., Deputy Director Senior.



The Director of the Academy Upma Chawdhry felicitated the Chief Guest. Ms Chawdhry highlighted the motto of the Academy 'Sheelam Param Bhushanam' and exhorted the Officer Trainees to make the best use of their time in building inter-personal relationships, acquiring new skills and to make use of facilities available. Shri Rajesh Arya, Professor of Public Administration thanked the Chief Guest for gracing the inaugural programme.



