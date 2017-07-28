UKPSC PCS Exam 2012 Result Declared, Saumya Gururani Tops

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result for the PCS Exam 2012. Results have been declared considering the written test held from 31 January 2016 till 3 February 2016 and interview test held from 18 May 2017 till 20 June 2017. Saumya Gururani is the topper. A total of 213 candidates have qualified the examination. Results are available online at the official website of the Commission ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates can go to the official website, download the result in .pdf format and check their result.

Second and third positions have been scored by Abhay Pratap Singh and Akash Joshi, respectively.

The Commission had declared the result of the Lower Subordinate preliminary exam 2016 on 30 June 2017. The main examination for which is scheduled to be held in November 2017. The Commission has not released any update about the exam date. Candidates are suggested to monitor the official website for updates in this regard.



