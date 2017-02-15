UKPSC Declares Interview Result For Direct Recruitment Of 97 Veterinary Officers

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission held the interview for direct recruitment of veterinary Officer Grade 2 post from January 9 to January 12, 2017. The interview was held for 97 vacant posts. The result for the same was declared on February 14. The result has been declared on the official website in the form of a pdf file. The list contains the name of 74 candidates from various categories selected for the post. 2 posts reserved for General category/Uttarakhand Physically Disabled candidates and 21 posts reserved for Uttarakhand Scheduled Caste candidates remain vacant due to unavailability of eligible candidates.
How to check UKPSC Veterinary Officer Result
Step one: Visit the official website for UKPSC: ukpsc.gov.in
Step two: Click on the Recent Updates link on the home page.
Step three: Find the notification for Veterinary Officer Result.
Step four: Click on the pdf file and download it. Check your roll number and name in the pdf file.
UKPSC Veterinary Officer Cutoff Marks
The maximum marks for the interview was 100. The commission had set the qualifying marks as 45 for general category candidates, 40 for OBC category candidates and 35 marks for candidates belonging to SC and ST category. Qualifying marks, however, is not akin to cutoff marks. Cutoff marks was decided by the commission after the conclusion of the interview process.
The cutoff marks for Veterinary Officer for different categories are as follows:
General candidate : 68
General category female candidate from Uttarakhand : 70
General category Freedom Fighter Dependent from Uttarakhand : 68
Uttarakhand OBC candidate : 61
Uttarkhand OBC Category Female candidates : 67
Uttarakhand SC candidates : 43
Uttarakhand SC Female candidates : 43
Uttarakhand ST candidates : 55
Uttarakhand ST Female candidates : 66
